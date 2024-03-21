Georgia State Hires New Head Coach Dell McGee

The Georgia State Panthers found themselves in unfamiliar territory on Feb. 15. when head coach Shawn Elliott resigned from his position to become the tight ends coach at the University of South Carolina. Athletic Director Charlie Cobb wasted no time finding a new head coach as the Panthers hired Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee.

McGee inked a 5-year deal with the Panthers that will last until the 2029 season.

“We are proud to announce Coach Dell McGee as our head football coach,” Cobb said. “Coach McGee is an outstanding and authentic man with a strong passion for developing young men. His track record of competitive success at the high school and college levels makes me confident that he will lead our football program to its greatest achievements. We welcome Linda and Dell to Georgia State University!”

In his brief introduction, McGee expressed his ambitions for Georgia State saying “Georgia State is primed for success as a premiere institution in the best city in America. I can’t wait to lead this football program as we compete for championships.”

The former Auburn cornerback began his coaching career in 2002 as a defensive backs coach for Harris County High School followed by another ten years climbing the ranks as a coach for two more high schools even winning a State Title in 2007 for Carver-Columbus High School as their head coach. In 2013 Mcgee took a job at his alma mater as an analyst before becoming the assistant head coach for Georgia State’s rival Georgia Southern from 2014-2015. McGee then took over as the interim head coach for the Eagles in 2015 finishing with a 9-4 record.

McGee is now most notably recognized for his eight-year tenure at Georgia coaching the likes of star running backs Sony Michel, Elijah Holyfield, D’Andre Swift, and NFL superstar Nick Chubb. The Georgia native is also credited for helping the Bulldogs recruit and coach 56 NFL draft picks and 15 first-rounders.

Georgia State has been known for their run-heavy offense placing 25 in the nation last season in rushing yards, 2,445, and 28 in touchdowns, 25, compared to Georgia who placed 20 in yards, 2677, and 1 in touchdowns, 40. The boost to the ground game could be the difference in not just competing for a bowl game but fighting for a spot in the FBS top 25.

Georgia State ranked 120 in the nation in the 2024 recruiting class and with McGee’s resume for recruiting, fans hope to see the Panthers climb up the rankings for the 2025 recruiting class as well as open up the transfer portal for more high-caliber athletes.

It’s also worth noting Dell McGee’s son Austin McGee signed with the Panthers as a three-star cornerback and is set to make his college debut this upcoming season as a true freshman.

Last season, Georgia State finished with a 7-6 record and a win at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl over Utah State. This upcoming season, expectations are higher as fans get a chance to see how McGee will lead the team for the years to come.