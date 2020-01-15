Georgia State football to play home-and-home with Georgia Tech

Georgia State University and Georgia Tech will meet on the football field for the first time in history, the schools announced on Wednesday.

The series will kick off with the Panthers playing in Bobby Dodd Stadium Aug. 24, 2024. 25 months later, the Yellow Jackets will travel to Georgia State Stadium to conclude the series on Sept. 19, 2026.

After upsetting the University of Tennesee this year in Knoxville, it was only a matter of time before the Panthers made noise and got the chance at more power-5 schools.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to face a great program like GT,” said Mike Holmes, Associate Athletic Director. “The fact that we were able to arrange a home and home series will allow a great pair of games for our fans and the city of Atlanta. Although it’s still many years away, I’m sure this is a series that will be talked about until that first game in 2024.”

For the Panthers, the game couldn’t have come at a better time, as they peaked at the end of the 2019-20 season, following their best season to date.

This adds to an already outstanding out-of-conference schedule for the Panthers that includes: