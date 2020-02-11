Georgia State date night on a budget — Discounts that you didn’t know you had just in time for Valentine’s Day

Georgia State students spend a lot of money on school, with funds going to classes, dorms, books and supplies. Students can rarely afford to take a partner out for a bite to eat or sit atop Atlanta’s famous Ferris wheel.

Valentine’s Day is near and students may be encountering yet another holiday where they might feel alone because they simply cannot afford to fund a date night.

But it’s not too late — Georgia State gives discounts and special offers to students, faculty and even retirees.

Alecia Awuah, a Georgia State student, had no idea about the discounts and perks that Georgia State offered.

“Being a broke college student is hard, so to know that we have these advantages is awesome,” Awuah said.

Below is a collective list of almost all the benefits Georgia State offers for restaurants, entertainment and attractions — take advantage of it this upcoming holiday, for a couple or just to treat yourself.

Restaurants

If you’re currently a Georgia State student or faculty member (retirees are accepted for certain offers), all you have to do is bring your Georgia State ID to any of the following restaurants to receive your benefits.

“I’m going to tell my boyfriend to take advantage of this,” Awuah said. “I want to be wined and dined.”

Newk’s Eatery offers Georgia State employees, retirees and students with 10% off their order, valid in-store only at Midtown and Howell Mill Road. In order to access this discount, the customer must show their Georgia State ID.

Moe’s Original BBQ offers Georgia State faculty, staff and students 10% off all dine-in food.

Black Sheep Tavern offers Georgia State employees, retirees and students 20% off all food items (but this discount doesn’t cover alcoholic beverages). There is a limit to one discount per person.

When Georgia State wins a game, Taco Mac Metro offers one free six-pack of wings with the purchase of a beverage if you dine-in. The customer must show the ticket stub to receive the discount.

The Georgia State men’s basketball team has two home games and the Georgia State women’s basketball team has two away games, each on Feb. 13 and Feb. 15 — four separate chances to earn free wings. The offer is only valid the Monday and Tuesday following the game.

McAlister’s Deli offers Georgia State employees and students 10% off their dine-in or carry-out orders, only at the West Midtown location.

If you’d like to treat your sweet tooth, the Southern Candy Company of Underground Atlanta offers $10 off any purchase of $30 or more for Georgia State faculty, staff and students. Customers must show their Georgia State ID.

For our pizza lovers, Your Pie offers Georgia State employees, retirees and students 15% off their order, valid in-store only at Your Pie Grant Park and Perimeter locations. In order to access this discount, the customer must show their Georgia State ID.

California Pizza Kitchen offers Georgia State employees, retirees and students with a free appetizer from their menu with the purchase of any entree. This deal is only valid at the Alpharetta, Perimeter, Marietta, Norcross, Lenox Mall and Atlantic Station locations.

Students can eat around Atlanta affordably, especially students who live on campus and have formed new relationships. This option provides a cost-effective way for college students to still have a fun, low-cost outing with a friend or loved one.

Entertainment

Georgia State has partnered with Medieval Times to allow students, faculty and staff to use the “Medieval Times Partner Portal for Georgia State” available on the discounted tickets website in order to access the online-only discounted tickets for the Medieval Times dinner and tournament.

Medieval Times also offers a $30 Valentine’s Package Upgrade. The package includes a framed photo of the two guests, two souvenir glasses of champagne (or two non-alcoholic beverages for those under age 21) and a light-up rose.

Regal Entertainment tickets are available at the Information Center located on the first floor of Student Center East. Tickets are $9 and according to the Panther PERQs website, they never expire.

The Rialto Center for the Performing Arts also offers 15% off series shows.

Attractions

Georgia State also offers discounted tickets for theme parks and attractions.

For our sports fanatics, tickets for the Atlanta Hawks and Atlanta United FC are available online with promo codes accessible on Georgia State’s discount ticket website.

Tickets for many other attractions are also available online only — Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags White Water, SkyView Atlanta, Stone Mountain Park and Zoo Atlanta.

The Georgia State discount website lists the various logins, codes and methods of access to obtain the tickets.

Students have the opportunity to take SkyView Atlanta for a ride with a loved one or even a friend.

For a limited time, SkyView Atlanta also offers a $33 Valentine’s Day package called “Love is in the Air.” The package includes two adult tickets, a box of assorted milk and dark chocolates and a long-stem red rose.

However, the promotion code offered for SkyView Atlanta isn’t valid for this Valentine’s Day offer.

Discounted tickets to the Georgia Aquarium are also available online or at the Information Center.

Six Flags Over Georgia currently has a Valentine’s Day special on their website even though the park is closed until March 3. The special includes discounts on 2020 season passes for rides, parking and more.

For our students looking for weekend getaways or day trips, Georgia State offers discounted tickets to Walt Disney World and the Biltmore Estate — George Washington Vanderbilt II’s mansion museum in North Carolina.

Tickets at Work also provides discounts on tickets at various Florida resorts, parks and attractions. The access code to the website is found on the Panther PERQs page.

If someone searches “college students valentine’s day Atlanta” on the internet, many pages list things for college students to do. All three popular holiday topics are incorporated into Georgia State’s list of discounts; many include going to the movies, going to off-campus restaurants and looking for what’s going on around campus.

“They should really advertise this more,” Awuah said.

With Panther PERQs, Georgia State makes a night out affordable. There are over 20 offers that any Georgia State students or employees can take advantage of.

Truvelle Thomas, a Georgia State student, also said he wasn’t aware of these offers.

“I could take my boo out for Valentine’s Day,” Thomas said. “It will save me money, and maybe I can actually get her a gift.”