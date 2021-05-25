Georgia State announces policy changes for the upcoming semesters

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out, Georgia State is planning to normalize campus policies and activities in the upcoming Fall 2021 semester according to the recent CDC guideline adjustments.

A new set of guidelines are in place for the future fall semester. In the past year, the guidelines and policies regarding COVID-19 have been implemented and altered throughout the year making most of the classes and work for students remote.

Since the spring 2020 semester, Georgia State has enforced masks wearing and social distancing on campus and in campus buildings. In University Housing there were no guests allowed and the housing capacity was decreased in order to maintain social distancing.

Regarding the recent changes in CDC guidelines saying that fully vaccinated individuals are able to refrain from wearing masks outdoors as well as indoors, Georgia State has updated the mask policy for students, faculty and staff accordingly.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic we have faced unparalleled challenges and high degrees of uncertainty. Finally, we are starting to see a greater sense of normalcy ahead of us. Many of us, perhaps all of us, have lost family and friends to COVID-19. We will never forget all we have experienced, and at the same time we must go on with our lives and our work. What we do at Georgia State is too important to be stopped by a virus or any other obstacle we may confront,” says Mark Becker, President of Georgia State, on the Georgia State Ahead webpage.

In the upcoming semester Georgia State has announced that students, faculty, and staff that have been fully vaccinated are able to be on campus and in campus buildings without a mask and without physically distancing. While those that are not fully vaccinated are advised to remain wearing masks and social distancing on campus and in campus buildings.

The Alternate Educational Arrangements for students for the Fall 2020 semester and the Spring 2021 semester due to the recent pandemic will end by June 30, and students will be expected to return to their previous and traditional class arrangements in the upcoming semester.

“My freshman year was the best time of my life and quickly followed by isolation. This past year has made me socially awkward and increased my anxiety. I am beyond excited to start to feel like myself again when Georgia State goes back mostly normal. It’s been a long time since anything felt normal and it feels good to see the finish line,” says Sierra Evans, an upcoming junior in the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State.

During the current summer semester, Georgia State is continuing social distances in classrooms, accordingly with the previous schedules made before the fall semester plan was announced.

In the fall classrooms, housing, campus facilities and activities will go back to full capacity, as it was in the fall semester of 2019, giving students a sense of normalcy in going back to school in person. Students can expect mostly in person classes during the upcoming semester.

Classes for the fall are set to begin on August 23, and the university is still scheduled to have Thanksgiving Break for students, faculty and staff beginning November 22 through November 27.

Georgia State Student Health Clinic is still offering the COVID-19 vaccines to students, faculty and staff through the fall. The clinic offers Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccines as they have them available. Appointments can be made through the Patient Portal. The vaccine clinic is open Monday through Friday from 1 PM to 4 PM and is located on the first floor of Dahlberg Hall on campus.

As of March 25, 2021 those 18 years or older are eligible to get any of the available vaccines, but those 16 years or older are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. If you are 16 years or older, contact the Georgia State Student Health Clinic at health.gsu.edu or 404-413-1930 to find out when the Pfizer vaccine is being distributed.

COVID-19 testing will also still be available to students, faculty and staff in the upcoming semester. Testing will remain as the free saliva-based test that has been used throughout the previous semesters. Appointments and medical referral are still not required to be tested. More information about the COVID testing for students, faculty and staff can be found at ahead.gsu.edu.

“We know the pandemic has been especially difficult for our students and we are grateful for your flexibility, sacrifices and hard work as we navigated through this past year together,” says Allison Calhoun-Brown, the Senior Vice President for Student Success, on the Georgia State Ahead webpage.

Students can look forward to a more normal semester coming up in the Fall. Updates on the plans for the Fall semester regarding the COVID-19 guidelines and policies can be found at ahead.gsu.edu.