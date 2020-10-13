Flipturn performs live concert in Atlanta

When reflecting on memorable performances, Flipturn remembers a house show three years ago in Gainesville, Florida. The trio played for a tightly-packed crowd of wild, energetic college students without a mask in sight.

For the past few months, concerts have been on hold, as the music industry finds ways to adapt performances to meet the pandemic’s safety requirements.

Flipturn recently made their in-person performance debut at the Drive In at the Speedway, held at The Atlanta Motor Speedway. The two-day event blended elements of concerts and drive-in movie theaters.

Attendees pre-selected parking spots and enjoyed the concert from their vehicles or standing within their allotted space. When outside of their car, visitors were required to follow the CDC mask and social distancing guidelines.

The concert was a long time coming for lead singer and guitarist Dillon Basse, lead guitarist Tristan Duncan and bassist Madeline Jarman. Earlier this year, the band scheduled a cross-country tour spanning from Florida to California. According to Jarman, once they reached San Antonio, the implications of COVID-19 became apparent, and the group canceled the remainder of their shows.

The tour intended to premiere Flipturn’s third EP entitled “Something You Needed,” which offers high-energy music with experimental sounds, including strings, piano and horns.

“It’s called ‘Something You Needed’ because a lot of the ideas came off of basic human needs and instincts, whether it be something material or a need for affirmation,” Basse said. “The other two EPs were definitely based off [of] our personal experiences, but for this one, I think a lot of the songs were inspired by experiences maybe people are going through.”

Basse’s favorite song from the project is “Poppies,” while Jarman favors “Did I Love You (Like I Promised To).” Duncan struggles to choose a favorite and compares the question to asking, “Who is your favorite child?”

The trio has used its quarantine-induced break to focus on writing music, with a full-length album on the horizon.

Duncan added that they have taken time to “be introspective on how we view life, and the balance of how we live our life and how we create [because] they’re correlated.”

Flipturn has held a series of livestreams, which Basse said the band uses to “continue to reach people, even though we can’t physically touch them or play for them in-person.”

While the band appreciates that they can reach their fans virtually, Jarman said it’s not the same as the real thing.

“I’m definitely excited to play for people that I can see,” Jarman said. “Live streams are great, but after every song, it’s just like crickets, and you’re like, ‘Woo-hoo, OK, next song.’ I think it’s a good step for the music industry to still make some moves and still progress.”

Flipturn is eager for live shows to return, but Basse hopes that socially-distanced concerts aren’t the “new norm.”

“Hopefully, there’s a vaccine soon, and everyone, please wear their mask,” Basse said. “But I’m just excited to play for people in-person, whether it be in a crowded room or not.”