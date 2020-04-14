Five things to do in quarantine that aren’t reading or cleaning

Here it is: what feels like day 147 of social distancing is just the third or fourth week of self-quarantine.

The past few weeks were excruciating for many, and the hibernation stations, also known as one’s bedroom or apartment, are now the subjects of their wildest imagination.

In order to get off the couch or bed, here are the five non-room cleaning activities to do when there is nothing else left to do.

1.Imagine that it is 2013 again.

In terms of pop culture, 2013 was a solid year. Rihanna released music at least two months before 2013, so the songs were still fresh. BuzzFeed pumped out listicles on an industrial scale. Jennifer Lawrence talked about food way too much. Vine revolutionalized social media with short-form videos that many watch to this day. Luckily, the internet offers the ability to search every waking moment of 2013 to help us commemorate the good times.

2. Find a new Twitter or Instagram account to stalk.

There are plenty of fish in the social media sea. There are over 262 million Twitter accounts and over one billion Instagram accounts from which to choose.

Among the millions, there is an aesthetically pleasing account for your acquired taste. For the Lana Del Rey-loving, cherry emoji-using users, Instagram accounts like @motelwitch and @90s.daily bring nostalgic vibes for an era through which Generation Z barely lived

Comedy trolls will love the constantly banned Twitter account @jaboukie. Twitter suspended comedian Jaboukie Young-White three times this year for his satirical account impersonating verified accounts, including the FBI, President Donald Trump and CNN.

3. Create a meditation station.

For some people, meditation is strenuous, and the ability to clear one’s head of all intrusive thoughts during a pandemic is almost impossible. Creating a station to meditate eliminates the thoughts of effort.

Gather some pillows, a blanket, candles and maybe even sage. The completion of a small project can bring reassurance among the easily-stressed, and once the station is complete, one could even try to come up with a mantra.

4. Instead of TikTok dances, create a new evolution of dance.

TikTok filters through all social media websites. The clips of dancing tweens and teens and their moves progressively challenge viewers; therefore, one could form a nuanced alternative to the “renegade dance” by looking back to the old dance moves. Let the evolution of dance be the foundation and add the most recent updates. The new moves will take up most of the day and could even break a sweat.

5. Read non-COVID-19 articles.

There is nothing worse than trying to read some good content online and every headline includes “COVID-19.” Instead of heading for The New York Times or USA Today, art and entertainment publications offer great forms of escapism.

In Architectural Digest’s most recent issue, read about Drake’s cavernous Toronto home that has a mass amount of basketball jerseys for someone who never actually played.

Rolling Stone educates readers with a story on the oral history of ASMR, including interviews with popular YouTube ASMR stars.

Or support The Signal and look back at the archives to remember the days of walking on a packed campus or sitting in a room with more than 10 people.