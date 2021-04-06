Five of the most anticipated Netflix films in 2021

With streaming services dominating the film industry during the current global pandemic, many high-profile actors and directors have found refuge with companies such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Studios.

With no sign of the pandemic slowing down, Netflix has promised its viewers one new original film each week in 2021. A feat this large would require immense talent in front of and behind the camera coupled with large scaling budgets, all of which Netflix has as the most successful streaming service of all time.

Netflix released a video teasing a few of their upcoming films.

“Don’t Look Up” — Release Date: TBA

“Don’t Look Up” might be the most star-studded cast in film history, with a whopping 15 cast members having A-list status within Hollywood. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two scientists embarking on a publicity tour around the country to warn citizens about an approaching meteorite that will destroy the world.

Leonardo DiCaprio 6. Ariana Grande Jennifer Lawrence 7. Chris Evans Meryl Streep 8. Jonah Hill Cate Blanchett 9. Kid Cudi Timothee Chalamet 10. Matthew Perry

“Red Notice” — Release Date: TBA

“Red Notice” is an American action-comedy thriller centered around capturing the world’s most notorious art thief. The film has one of the largest budgets on this list, estimated at around $200 million and stars Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.

Gal Gadot 3. Ryan Reynolds Dwayne Johnson 4. Ritu Arya

“The Woman in the Window” — Release Date: May 14, 2021

“The Woman in the Window” is a psychological thriller about a woman obsessed over uncovering the mystery behind a brutal murder she witnessed from the window of her home. The film was initially set to release in theaters last year but was later bought by Netflix to forgo a complete streaming release.

Amy Adams 3. Gary Oldman Julianne Moore 4. Anthony Mackie

“Army of the Dead” — Release Date: May 21, 2021

“Army of the Dead” follows a group of mercenaries as they navigate the perils of a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas. The film is Zack Snyder’s directorial comeback after the Snyder Cut was released on HBO Max this past month. The movie is in talks to develop into a franchise, with actors such as Henry Cavill wanting a nod at a role in the forthcoming films.

Dave Bautista 3. Ella Purnell Huma Qureshi 4. Omari Hardwick

“Bruised” — Release Date: TBA

“Bruised” stars Halle Berry as a disgraced martial arts fighter, working her way back to the top while balancing the upbringing of her six-year-old son. The film was initially set to star Blake Lively, with Nick Cassavetes attached as director. However, Halle Berry took over the lead role and directorial position, with this film being her debut behind the camera.