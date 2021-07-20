Five dinner and game night ideas for couples and friends

With each passing year, Atlanta continues to draw in couples and groups of friends with their new restaurants and forms of entertainment, as it is hard to turn down good food and a good time. Regardless of their intentions, there are endless amounts of places to visit without having to travel too far to get there.

These five destinations are a blend of restaurants and arcade entertainment that would make the perfect date night for any couple or group of friends.

Puttshack

Located at The Interlock in Atlanta, this venue is perfect for mini golf lovers. Puttshack has updated the traditional game of mini-golf, making it more tech-friendly. Each golf course has its own crazy theme and interactive game that goes along with it, fully investing guests in mastering each course. Puttshack also has a full menu of culturally inspired meals and handcrafted cocktails for those 21 and over., this location is also family-friendly, and tickets can be bought online or in-store.

Velvet TacoÂ

Right across from Puttshack, Velvet Taco is the place to be on a late night if youâ€™re craving authentic Tex-Mex food. Open until 11 p.m, this location offers a wide array of meat to choose from, ranging from beef to vegetarian options. Velvet Taco utilizes both traditional and classic dishes like shrimp and grits or spicy tikka chicken and turns them into something innovative. If you are looking to try something out of the box yet full of flavor, Velvet Taco is the place to be. They also offer dine-in and to-go. Whatever you decide, the food will be fresh and ready in no time.

Skyline Park

Just 15 minutes outside of Midtown, Skyline Park puts vintage themes and styles on attractions such as arcade games, amusement rides and mini-golf. The park is open every day until 10 p.m. and offers events for those 21 and over on Fridays and Saturdays after 5 p.m. This mini amusement park sits right on top of the roof of Ponce City Market, so there is no need to look far for fun if you are already in the area. Aside from the food and entertainment, the main attraction at this altitude is the beautiful view of the city.

9 Mile Station

Nothing beats a good view with some good food. At 9 Miles Station, guests can have both as this restaurant sits right by Skyline Park. This relaxing eatery is open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and offers guests a reservation with brunch and dinner. Their brunch menu includes classic brunch food such as french toast and pancakes, but they also have new favorites like avocado toast or their breakfast hash. Whether it’s a dinner for two under the stars or breakfast for 12, 9 Mile can accommodate parties and large events, which is perfect for the summertime.

Punch Bowl SocialÂ

Although this last destination is not directly in the city, the trip is worth the experience. Lucky for guests, they can enjoy their food alongside other activities. Punch Bowl Social has a full menu of American-style bar food, drinks and even brunch. Guests can participate in different activities throughout the restaurant, such as bowling, arcade games and karaoke. At Punch Bowl Social, their main goal is to provide good food and entertainment regardless of the vibe. This place is good for office parties, birthdays, small get-togethers and more.

All of these locations have good energy and even better food. If you want to take game night to a whole other level, get drinks with the girls or have dinner on a rooftop, any of these places would be a great fit and end of the night.