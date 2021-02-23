Feb. 23 News Briefs and Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Freedom Park home to tree tribute in honor of John Lewis

Freedom Park Conservancy, Trees Atlanta and The National Center for Civil and Human Rights spent three days planting trees surrounding John Lewis Plaza, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The project was unveiled on Feb. 20, the eve of the late congressmanâ€™s birthday. Organizers plan to continue the project with over 300 blooming trees, flowering shrubs and a field of daffodils. Plants that will bloom in February were chosen for the annual blooming event to celebrate and honor Lewis.

NATIONAL

Merrick Garland puts a spotlight on Jan. 6

Monday, ABC News reported that attorney general nominee Merrick Garland said he plans to focus on the attack on the U.S. Capitol when he takes office. He compared the atmosphere right now to that of the Oklahoma City bomber investigation. Only, he believes the current period of time is more dangerous and aggressive. Garland said the Jan. 6 attack was the most “heinous attack on a democratic process” and he will pursue all leads of the investigation.

INTERNATIONALÂ

Human rights groups call for release of Yemeni journalist

According to CNN on Monday, Adel al-Hasani was detained by the Southern Transitional Council, a UAE-backed secessionist group that controls parts of southern Yemen. The 35-year-old journalist was assisting in the release of two European journalists when he was arrested. Hasani has been in STC custody for over five months and the human rights groups are calling for his release.

CRIME BLOTTER

Feb. 12

Not so happy hour.

The Georgia State University Police Department arrested two non-Georgia State offenders for a liquor law violation, disorderly conduct, obstruction and fighting at 5:51 p.m. at 101 Piedmont Ave.

Feb. 16

Adventure time.

At 5:51 p.m., the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for trespassing at University Commons. The police department exceptionally cleared the case.

Feb. 18

I never got my stimulus check last year…

At the College of Law, a Georgia State student was a victim of financial fraud at 11:45 a.m.

Feb. 18

Is the weekend here yet?

At 4:09 p.m. at the Urban Life Building, the Georgia State University Police Department arrested a non-Georgia State offender for obstruction, disorderly conduct, trespassing and a false fire alarm.

Feb. 18

Campus carry law doesnâ€™t apply to housing.

The Georgia State University Police Department arrested a Georgia State student for carrying a weapon on school property at 11:02 p.m at Greek Housing.Â

Feb. 19

If I canâ€™t have it, no one can!

At Petit Science Park, a Georgia State student was a victim of theft and criminal property damage at 10:15 a.m. The case is still active.