Feb. 2: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFSÂ

LOCAL

Hamilton Police Chief resigns following racial slur incident

Yesterday, WSB-TV reported that the Hamilton Police Departmentâ€™s police chief, Gene Allmond, resigned after he was seen in a recording using a racial slur. Patrolman John Brooks was unaware that his body camera was on during a smoke break with the police chief in front of the police department.Â In the video, both Allmond and Brooks can be heard using the N-word. The incident happened last year before a Black Lives Matter protest. The Hamilton Police Department also terminated Brooks.

NATIONAL

South African COVID-19 variant found in South Carolina

The South African variant of COVID-19 has been found in South Carolina, according to U.S. News and World Report on Thursday. Health officials in South Carolina found two variant cases. The two patients have not traveled recently and health officials were unable to find a connection between them. Experts expect a surge in coronavirus cases and related deaths in response to the globeâ€™s variants.

INTERNATIONALÂ

European Union enforces new COVID-19 travel restrictionsÂ

Monday, The Associated Press reported that the E.U. plans to respond to the new COVID-19 variants by placing more travel restrictions on its residents. All 27 member states are encouraged to continue moving workers and goods across borders. The European Commission believes the E.U. should reinforce testing and quarantine measures as a part of the new travel rules.

CRIME BLOTTER

Jan. 21

The world is my canvas.

At Sparks Hall, a Georgia State student was the victim of vandalism at 8:11 a.m. The case is still active.

Jan. 23

Beware of â€¦ well, just beware.

A non-Georgia State offender was arrested for criminal trespassing at 6:20 a.m. at University Commons. The individual was exceptionally cleared.

Jan. 23

19 and 20 fought. 21.Â

A Georgia State student was arrested for simple battery at Piedmont North at 12:23 a.m. Georgia State University Police judicially referred the student.

Jan. 25

I thought this was a shortcutâ€¦Â

At 1:09 p.m., two non-Georgia State offenders were arrested for criminal trespassing at the Urban Life building. The individuals were exceptionally cleared.

Jan. 26

You all donâ€™t offer five-finger discounts?Â

At Student Center West, a non-Georgia State offender was arrested for criminal trespassing and theft at 9:18 a.m. The individual was exceptionally cleared.

Jan. 28

I was just blowing off some steamâ€¦Â

A Georgia State student was the victim of criminal property damage at the Andrew Young Policy Studies building at 4:31 a.m. The case is still active.