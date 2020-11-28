Fatigued Panthers rout Toccoa Falls to go 2-0 on the season

After coming off of a quadruple-overtime win against Georgia Tech, the Panthers get their second victory of the season. Georgia State (2-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) easily managed their second win of the season against Toccoa Falls 105-60.

The Panthers scored 100 points in back-to-back games for the first time since the 1991-92 season.

The Panthers raced out to a 14-0 lead at the start of the first half, removing any doubt who the better team was. Justin Roberts was the MVP in todayâ€™s game, scoring 23 points going 9/10 from the field and 5/6 from deep.

The Pantherâ€™s guard play has been outstanding in their opening two games. Roberts had another impressive game despite the large amount of minutes against the Yellow Jackets.

Even after playing a quadruple-overtime grinder against the Yellow Jackets on Wednesday, the Panthers, while tired, didn’t miss a beat. Five Panthers ended the game with double figures, and even without guard Nelson Phillips, the offense continues to impress.

Eliel Nsoseme had another terrific game with 18 points and seven rebounds in today’s contest. While the win comes against a division II school, itâ€™s great to see the Panthers continue to play at a high level.

After this win, the Panthers will still have three non-Sun Belt opponents to face before entering conference play against Coastal Carolina. Even with the injuries to key contributors such as Joe Jones III and Nelson Phillips, the Panthers are in good hands.

Georgia State returns to play against Mercer at Hawkins Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus.