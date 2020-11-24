Fantasy football winners and losers from week 11

Week 11 of NFL action is in the books, and with the rapid of the fantasy football playoffs, owners should have a good picture of where they stand. Whether you are tied for the final playoff spot or sitting at the bottom of your fantasy league, week 11 provided plenty of entertainment for everyone. Here are the biggest winners and losers from week 11 of fantasy football.

As always, all scores are represented in points per reception (PPR) format.

WINNERS

Taysom Hill, 24 points: Whether Hill had been sitting on your bench for weeks or you picked him up after hearing of the news of New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, the do-it-all style player was just what owners needed in week 11: value. Running for two touchdowns and throwing for 233 yards, Hill held the quarterback position down for the Saints against a weak Atlanta Falcons defense.Â

A bonus to Hillâ€™s Swiss Army Knife versatility on the football field: fantasy owners could start him at several positions, including tight end, possibly earning a few critical points in close contests.

Keenan Allen, 34 points: Allen found his way to the ball a lot against the New York Jets, 16 times, to be specific. Despite losing a fumble, Allen was able to rack up 145 yards and a touchdown on his monster day. As a critical safety blanket for Los Angeles Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert and a perpetual threat to any defensive secondary, look to see Allen continue his high target and yardage rates throughout the end of the year.

Adam Thielen, 32 points: Thielen shined in week 11, securing eight catches for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The seventh-year veteran has struggled to find consistency throughout his career, but the 2020 season has seen plenty of dazzling performances. The Minnesota Vikings put Thielen on the reserve/COVID-19 on Monday, so proceed with caution for week 12.

LOSERS

Julio Jones, 6 points: Jones was pulled out of his week 11 contest with an apparent hamstring injury. Catching just two passes for 39 yards, Jones didnâ€™t seem to be his usual self before exiting the game in week 11.Â

While the Falcons veteran receiver is undoubtedly capable of top-level fantasy numbers, his habitual injury status may leave lingering feelings of uncertainty in the minds of Jones owners. If Jones is healthy, however, he is a must-start because football is impossible to predict.Â

Todd Gurley, 4 points: Gurley was virtually non-existent in week 11. Rushing for just 26 yards, Gurley was stopped by a Saints front four that dominated the Falcons. It does not help that Falcons offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter is perhaps the worst run schemer in football, but Gurley was lackluster nonetheless.Â Â

Matt Ryan, 5 points: It may appear that I am picking on the Falcons, but Matt Ryan was truly terrible in week 11. Ryan threw for 232 yards and two interceptions in week 11. The veteran quarterback was unable to find the endzone and was sacked eight times. While Ryan can still put up big numbers, it is better to leave him on the bench for now.