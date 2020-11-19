Fantasy football winners and losers from week 10

Week 10 of NFL action is officially in the books, and although many teams were off due to bye weeks, there was still plenty of fantasy action. Here are the biggest winners and losers from week 10.

All points are based on standard points per reception (PPR) league formats.

WINNERS

Tom Brady, 32 points: Despite several lopsided performances this season, Brady still shines at moments, and week 10 was another example of why he remains a must-start each week.Â

Scoring four total touchdowns and throwing for 341 yards, Brady led a Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense that bounced back after a disastrous loss to the New Orleans Saints last week. Brady seems to be hit or miss this season, but it pays dividends for fantasy managers when he hits.

Josh Jacobs, 30 points: Jacobs struggled in recent weeks, reaching the century mark in rushing yards just once in 2020. Despite his inconsistency, Jacobs has also shined at moments, and this week saw the second-year back rush for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Expect Jacobs to continue his high usage as the Raiders face off against weak run defenses in the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta the next two weeks.

Alvin Kamara, 35 points: Kamara has been one of the best players in fantasy in 2020, leading a Saints team that has yet to implement a concrete offensive plan. Rushing for two touchdowns and adding another through the air, the Saints star put up 97 yards from scrimmage, with only 15 coming from his runs.

Kamara does not seem to be slowing down any time soon, so fantasy managers can keep banking on a high output from the Tennessee product.Â

Honorable Mention, Kirk Cousins: Cousins did not put up memorable numbers with two touchdowns and an interception last week, but he did get his first-ever Monday Night Football win. The eight-year veteran has started in 10 MNF games throughout his career, finally winning his first in week 10.Â

LOSERS

Russell Wilson, 10 points: Wilson has been electric in 2020, but week 10 saw the Seattle Seahawks star put up his worst performance of the year. He struggled to get the passing game going against the Los Angeles Rams defense, turning the ball over three times and throwing zero touchdowns. Wilson should bounce back next week, so there is no need for owners to panic.

DK Metcalf, 5 points: Like his teammate above, Metcalf struggled this week for Seattle, hauling in just two catches for 28 yards. The second-year receiver has been a dominant force in fantasy this year, but a tough matchup in week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals doesnâ€™t make things easier for Metcalf.Â

Michael Thomas, 5 points: In his second week back from a prolonged injury situation, Thomas could not help a weak offensive showing from the Saints. Most fantasy owners are probably wondering if they should trade Thomas, and with the recent injury of quarterback Drew Brees, it seems like the best possible outcome for those who took him in the early rounds.