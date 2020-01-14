Ever wonder how it is to live at The Mix student residencies?

As the FedEx truck drives away, the eager recipient tears open the packaged Amazon product, only for their excitement to be replaced with dismay, aggression or confusion. The product doesn’t look exactly as it did online.

This is comparable to the slight disappointment of film and media student Blake Lowe who currently lives at The Mix Student Residency, the newest student living solution for those attending Georgia State pocketed between the corner of the University Commons and Piedmont Central residence halls.

The Mix became accessible for students for the first time last semester, advertised as a dream fit with a skydeck pool, rooms to hang out in and a fitness center. But just like anything new, it is not without its complications.

“I think they chose a good name for the building,” said Lowe. “Sometimes you just throw things into the mix and see what happens.”

The Mix has outsourced other companies to fixate their amenities, including third-party internet service, maintenance employees, elevator operations and more. This management style has led to complications for Lowe and other residents.

Lowe’s Wi-Fi shut off on January 3rd and has yet to come back as of the 6th. This issue is recurring and because the internet provider is outsourced, he cannot directly reach someone about the problem. Because it seems no one can help in the matter, getting any information has proven difficult for Lowe, as he asked other residents over the course of two days to find that the Wi-Fi was down on three floors.

Those working at the front desk seem to be out of the loop to the building operations according to Lowe. They will direct him to file a maintenance request, and he is left not understanding who to talk to.

Other unexpected complications have occurred due to a lack of notice towards residents. At times, The Mix has restricted guest entry without notice. Lowe’s upstairs neighbor’s car was towed inside the lot attached to The Mix without viable notice as well.

Lowe noted that the main issue is transparency from those who run the building to the renters.

“It was aggravating at first, but now, I’m just confused by it,” he said.

Lowe also said that “some things aren’t functional” regarding promises that The Mix has not kept. He remembers seeing a recording studio advertised for the apartment building but has not heard any information about such a thing. Also, The Mix includes a bike locker that has not been opened and cannot be used by residents.

The parking deck for residents does not have enough spaces to suit all who live there. Granted on a first-come, first-served basis, Lowe parks his car in an off-site, privately owned lot.

Although the location and floorplan are nice, according to Lowe, he said other things are just “wrapping paper,” with little influence on the day-to-day.