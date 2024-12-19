DreTL sweeps Rhythm and Flow!

Emerging rapper and Georgia State student Dre Jones, professionally known as DreTL, took home the gold for season two of Netflix’s hip-hop competition show Rhythm and Flow. The up-and-coming rapper is making his mark in the Atlanta hip-hop scene.

Rhythm and Flow

Rhythm and Flow is a reality TV show on Netflix where “aspiring rappers compete in battles, pen new tracks and deliver unforgettable performances to impress all-star judges for a chance to win $250,000,” according to Netflix.

DreTL is one of the 22 artists from across the country who appeared in season two. The judges are Atlanta’s own Latto, Dj Khalid, and Georgia State’s Honorary Alumni Ludacris. Along with DreTL, the contestants from the South include Būnduke, Jax, Honie Gold, K’alley, Missy, and Tony Da Kidd.

Winning Rhythm and Flow is an outstanding accomplishment with many benefits that will take DreTL’s career to the next level. The winner of the first season, D Smoke, saw the great impact that it made on his career. Following his win, he has been nominated for two Grammys, reached nearly 700,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and collaborated with Snoop Dogg and Jill Scott, among many other noteworthy things.

Ludacris spoke to Fox 5 Atlanta about the importance of the show.

“I think this is needed. You know, it inspires people. It kind of gives you a landscape of what’s going on, currently, in the world and how hungry artists are from all different walks of life.” He also told CNN that Atlanta played an important role in the show. “Here in Atlanta, it’s just one of those melting pots where you just see so many different styles and people using their creativity to express themselves. That’s truly what it’s about.”

DreTL’s Win

DreTL told Tudum that he is feeling very grateful about his win. He is glad to be at this point in his life where he is doing what he loves, and he will not take it for granted.

Ludacris discussed in a Tudum interview what made DreTL stand out to be the winner of season 2.

“It was his heart, man. You know how in school that kid just does well and does everything well, and then you have that kid that is the most improved? For me, that’s what did. Just getting better and working [on your craft] consistently every day is going to be better than just perfection. Perfectionists may be stagnant and stable and do the same thing over and over again. Those that are consistently trying to do better every single day, you’re going to get a little something different. And as humans, we want a little bit of imperfection. That’s who we latch on to.”

DreTL discusses his next steps following his win.

“I just want to continue to create genuine, good art,” he told Tudum. “I don’t really care what people’s expectations are. I don’t care about charts and billboards and plaques and Grammys. I just want to be happy. I got a little money now, and I can really be set up to do what I love to do. As long as I’m able to do that, I’ll be happy — and for whoever listens, I’m glad that I’ll be able to connect with people in that way.”

Georgia State University and NCEG

Dre Jones is a GSU senior at the School of Music and under the College of the Arts. He is also a certified entertainer for GSU’s chapter of the National Collegiate Entertainers Group (NCEG). NCEG and Georgia State provided many opportunities for the rapper to showcase his talent at events such as the GSU Carnival, the “Moguls” college competition, the GSU demo and more.