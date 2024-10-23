DreamHack Atlanta 2024 Celebrates the Heart of Gaming Culture

DreamHack has come and gone for the sixth time in Atlanta, leaving its mark on the local gaming community again with its well-loved atmosphere and dedication to creating a safe space for gamers everywhere. This year at the Georgia World Congress Center, the event spanned 3 days (October 4-6), showcased the latest gaming technology, hosted the collegiate esports invitational and brought over 40,000 competitive players and casual enthusiasts together from around the world for an unforgettable experience.

Created in 1994 in Sweden, DreamHack began as a LAN (local area network) party between friends in an elementary school basement. Now it’s one of the largest digital festivals in the world. The Atlanta event has been taking place since 2016 and has solidified its reputation as a must-attend event for gamers, developers and esports lovers alike. It combines tournaments, exhibitions and community activities to create an immersive experience that celebrates gaming in all its forms.

The event overlapped with Games Week Atlanta, the perfect combination for those looking to experience a full week of gaming activities and connection with the community. GeorgiaFIRST Robotics, which encourages students of all ages to learn about robotics and pursue STEM fields, could be seen around the convention center, controlling a robot programmed by its members.

For many, a key highlight of DreamHack Atlanta 2024 was the Collegiate Esports Invitational, which featured top teams from universities across the country competing in the popular titles of Rocket League, Valorant and Overwatch 2. This year’s invitational drew local teams from Georgia Tech, the Savannah College of Art and Design and Kennesaw State University, reflecting the growing interest in collegiate esports.

After intense competition, Kennesaw State University emerged as the champion in Rocket League, a welcomed victory after last year’s loss. South Carolina’s Winthrop University took home two championships in Valorant and Overwatch, impressing spectators with their gameplay.

The invitational highlighted the skill of collegiate gamers and underscored the importance of teamwork and camaraderie. Teams supported each other, fostering a sense of community that extended beyond the competition itself.

Over 500 gaming influencers attended the event, and creator panels included the familiar faces of Agent00, Amouranth, DrLupo and Brennan Lee Mulligan. Shaboozey, a popular country artist known for his recent hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” performed, and viral sensation Haliey Welch, host of the “Talk Tuah” podcast, also made an appearance.

An impressive lineup of activities entertained guests, including dedicated areas for tabletop games, free-play stations and an arcade. Emerging indie developers showcased their games at the “Indie Playground” where attendees tried their hand at gameplay and cast votes to celebrate standout titles. Popular games included “Smushi Come Home”, “The Song of Awakening” and “One-Thousand Cuts.”

At the LEGO booth, attendees collected LEGO pieces to contribute small, colorful panels to a large Fortnite-inspired mural. This collaborative artwork was completed by the end of the festival, a testament to the tight-knit nature of the gaming community.

The event also offered an expansive vendor area coined “Artist’s Alley,” where fans could purchase hand-crafted enamel pins, plushies, posters, stickers and other collectibles from creators in the space. Over half of these featured vendors were local to Georgia, offering fans an opportunity to support local small businesses.

Cosplay was also an integral part of the event, with participants showing off elaborate costumes and celebrating their favorite characters while participating in a catwalk competition. Beltline Cosplay, a group of cosplayers in Atlanta, was also included in the event and was a source of pride for local enthusiasts. “Drag & Drop” hosted by Biqtch Puddin, featured professional drag performances from Brigitte Bidet, Dotte Com and others.

The energy in the venue was palpable, as players engaged in friendly competition and shared their love for gaming. Whether through multiplayer tournaments or casual meetups, attendees found common ground, reinforcing that gaming is not just a pastime – but a way to build meaningful connections.