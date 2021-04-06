Discover what self-care methods cater towards your sun sign

Self-care is a crucial part of any routine and taking good care of yourself allows you to focus on yourself and unwind from everyday stressors.Â

Finding what works for you can be a trial and error process, but using your zodiac sign can help.

Your zodiac sign can help you find which self-care activities best cater to you and your interests. These activities will help you take a pause and focus on self-reflection and growth.

Weâ€™ll start things off with the earth signs. This group consists of Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn.Â

Earth signs tend to be loyal, practical and reliable; therefore, their routine should consist of simple activities focused on comfort. These activities can include things like indulging in comfort foods, doing an at-home facial and journaling.

These activities allow you to find comfort in something familiar while also getting more in tune with your emotions.

The next group is fire signs: Leo, Aries and Sagittarius. These signs are passionate and emotional, which sometimes makes them feel over-consumed by emotions and in need of a break.

Rest and growth are the best ways for these signs to unwind and partake in self-care. These signs should look into taking time to rest, warm baths and doing an intense workout.Â

These activities will allow them to pause on everything and focus on themselves and their personal growth.

Self-improvement and relaxation are crucial to these signs, as they are always looking to grow and improve in all aspects.

Water signs consisting of Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio follow suit. This group tends to be more sensitive and emotional, and they value time to themselves.

These signs should engage in activities more focused on relaxing and maintaining a calm state.

Their activities of choice should be meditation, aromatherapy and baking.

These activities create an ambiance of relaxation and space where creativity and self-reflection go hand in hand.

Air signs are last but not least. This group consists of Aquarius, Gemini and Libra. Air signs tend to be on the creative and adventurous side, always in search of something exciting.

These signs find a sense of relaxation in more adventurous social activities.Â

Ideal activities for them are shopping sprees, exploring outdoors and engaging in open conversations. These activities create a story and provide a sense of comfort by being activities they already enjoy partaking in.

All of the activities bring about a sense of relaxation but finding what caters to your zodiac sign can help.

By finding what caters to you, you can find a sense of peace and partake in the process of internal growth and self-love.