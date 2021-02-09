Did You Know? Sex, gender and sexuality

Sex, gender and sexuality are terms used to label someone’s sexual reproductive anatomy, how one expresses themselves to the world and someone’s sexual orientation. These terms are not synonymous and can be confused with one another. But, that does not mean the three words are not intertwined.

Sex is strictly biological. Sex chromosomes and sexual organs determine someone’s sex. At birth, babies are either male or female. But intersex people, those with a combination of male and female sex chromosomes and sexual organs, exist, too. Sex does not equal gender identity.

A common misconception is that one’s gender correlates directly with what sexual organs one possesses. But gender identity, based on social norms and roles, can be fluid and has different definitions in different cultures. According to the World Health Organization, “[g]ender refers to the characteristics of women, men, girls and boys that are socially constructed.”

Someone assigned male at birth who feels disconnected from the social identities of being a man may declare their true gender identity as female. The disconnect between assigned gender and gender identity is why transgender people exist. Conversely, a cisgender person’s gender identity corresponds with their sex assigned at birth.

Sexuality refers to someone’s sexual feelings. Similar to gender identity, sexuality is a spectrum and can be very fluid. Some common sexual orientations are gay, straight, lesbian and bisexual. People whose sexual attraction encompasses multiple genders often identify as pansexual or queer.

The definitions of gender and sexuality are continually evolving. When inquiring about someone’s gender or sexual identity, be mindful of your phrasing and respect their privacy, as many people are still searching for their true identities.