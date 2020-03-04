University President Becker responds to Coronavirus: Now is a “time of heightened concern” — Public Health Preparedness Task Force established as discussion of moving classes online begins

Editor’s Note: This article will be updated as new information is received.

Students, faculty and even university administration are all increasingly concerned over the spread of the strain of novel coronavirus known as COVID-19, especially after Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed the first two cases in the state on Monday night.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the cases are in Fulton County, from a man who returned from Milan, Italy on Feb. 22 and infected his son.

According to Wendy Hensel, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Georgia State, Georgia State University President Mark Becker has “appointed a task force of experts from around the university to provide guidance to the university as this situation evolves.”

This Public Health Preparedness Task Force includes Leslie Wolf, interim dean of the College of Law; Rodney Lyn, interim dean of the School of Public Health; Michael Sanseviro, associate vice president for student engagement and dean of students; Wolfgang Schloer, associate provost for international initiatives; Georgia State University Police Department Chief of Police Joseph Spillane; and Don Hale, vice president for public relations and marketing communications.

“The COVID-19 virus has impacted the operations of some universities abroad,” Hensel said. “While there is no immediate threat to Georgia, we are proactively evaluating and revising our preparedness plans to minimize the disruption to students, faculty and staff in the event Georgia State is affected.”

Additionally, the administration is beginning plans for a transition to online courses if in-person classes need to be canceled, which provides its own complications for students without access to an at-home computer.

“In particular, we have asked faculty to identify the equipment they would need to deliver remote instruction from home so we could continue classes should it become necessary to implement social distancing measures,” she said.

Professors have begun taking their own actions as well.

John Frazier, a professor in the School of Film, Media and Theatre, posted an announcement to his students via iCollege on Tuesday that he was canceling classes that day until he had “received a clear protocol for dealing with COVID 19 (Coronavirus).”

“Though I haven’t heard directly from the university on protocol, I’m making the call to cancel classes today,” he said in the post.

Another faculty member, Ellen Ballard, a professor from the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology, made an announcement at the start of class Monday about the virus.

Ballard said that she would be suspending her attendance policy for the remainder of the semester, and if any students were sick, they should just stay home instead of worrying if it would affect their grades.

Today at 3 p.m., the university sent out an email from President Becker that they continue to “closely monitor the situation with coronavirus COVID-19 and want to keep the university well informed with resources related to the illness and its spread.”

They have since created a website, www.gsu.edu/coronavirus, that will include all updates from the university on any decisions they make and important information for students on preventative care.

“Members of our university community are working closely together to ensure we are prepared for future developments,” Becker said in the email. “Your understanding, knowledge and cooperation are critical to achieving our goals in addressing the public health challenge.”

Becker even notes that we are in a “time of heightened concern.”

“The health and welfare of our Georgia State community is a top priority at all times, and at this time of heightened concern it is critical each of us does our part to limit and prevent the spread of communicable diseases such as flu and COVID-19,” Becker said.

This is a change in tone from the discussion the Georgia State Senate had on coronavirus at the Feb. 13 meeting, according to previous reporting by The Signal.

“Even though there is not an epidemic in this country, it does affect the university system, certainly Georgia State University,” Becker said at the time. “I think it would be accurate to say, even though I’m not an expert on diseases, [that] we know less about this virus than we know about it.”

The University System of Georgia has received guidance from both the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health about the spread of the virus.

The CDC has advised that the USG consider postponing or canceling study abroad and for students to self-monitor, especially after travel to a country at a risk Level 3 or higher, as assigned by the CDC.

The CDC has provided a webpage with updates and resources as they monitor the disease.

Currently, the CDC has designated China and Iran at Level 3 with restrictions placed on entry into the U.S., South Korea and Italy at Level 3 without restrictions on travel and Japan at Level 2.

Below is a guide provided by the CDC on the most essential facts on Coronavirus.