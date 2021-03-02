Corey Allen, Justin Roberts and Kane Williams have been supreme for Rob Lanier this season

Currently, the Panthers are 14-5 and averaging 81 points per game, and you can credit that to the play of the dynamic guard trio: Corey Allen, Justin Roberts and Kane Williams.

The three are giving head coach Rob Lanier outstanding performances each night. The first and maybe the best example of this comes from the Panthers’ thrilling quadruple overtime win against Georgia Tech to open up the season. Allen, Roberts and Williams combined for 69 points and nine three-pointers made.

Yet, somehow they look even better individually than they do together.

Corey Allen: 14.9 PPG – 4.2RPG – 2.6 APG – 46.4 % FG – 41.7 3P%

After not appearing on any Preseason Sun Belt All-Conference teams, the senior guard came out this season with a point to prove.

“I feel like I’ve been overlooked my whole life, so it’s not really a thing to me,” Allen said.

Allen is having a career year all across the board, averaging career highs in points, assists, rebounds, field goal percentage and three-point percentage. However, it is his shot-making from deep that stands out most.

Allen leads the team in three-point percentage, has had multiple games with over 15 points and hit a team-high 55 threes in the regular season.

When asked about the work he put in this summer to get to this point, Allen said he was “really locked in this offseason.”

“I put in a lot of work this past summer. Not knowing how the season would go during the summer, I just made sure that I was always ready no matter what,” Allen said.

One of Allen’s best games of the season came against the College of Charleston, where he scored 20 points, including a 6-7 showcase from the three-point range.

Justin Roberts 13.4 PPG – 3.6 RBG – 4.8 APG – 1.6 SPG – 44.9 FG% – 36.2 3P%

Roberts’ usage and numbers showcased why he was selected to the Preseason Sun Belt All-Conference Second Team.

Along with his backcourt mate Allen, Roberts averaged career highs across the board in th irregular season in points, assists, steals and field goal percentage.

Roberts’ best game of the season was against Carver College, where he almost got a triple-double putting up 14 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. On the defensive end, he was a menace, snatching three steals.

There’s no denying Roberts’ active hands on defense. He’s recorded at least one steal in 11 of 12 games and tied for the lead with 1.6 per game in the regular season.

On the other end, Roberts has put on a passing clinic this season. He’s dished out at least five assists in six games this season, each a win.

Kane Williams: 13.3 PPG – 3.6 RBG – 4.1 APG – 1.6 SPG

Team captain Kane Williams entered this week in a season-long shooting slump but reminded everyone why this is still his team last Tuesday.

He scored a season-high 24 points on 8-11, his most efficient shooting night of the season (with at least 10 field goal attempts), including 6-8 from three.

For perspective, Williams entered the game shooting 15-58 from three.

That said, the senior is still shooting a career-low 37% from the field and only 32% from three-point land.

Averaging 13.3 points per game, Williams’ 37/32/66 shooting splits don’t show his real impact on the court.

“The coaching staff and my teammates probably have more confidence in me than I do sometimes, so it’s easy for me not to focus on my shots falling,” Williams said. “That’s always comforting when you’re struggling to make shots.”

Even though Williams is not having the most efficient scoring season, he still shows why he is a Preseason All-Conference player with his complete guard play.

Williams is averaging four assists, a career-low 2.2 turnovers and 1.4 steals per game, and he collected at least one block in six games this season.

“I just try to focus on affecting the game in some way,” Williams said. “On the defensive end, I keep my hands and feet moving and stay ready the entire possession, and it has paid off for me at this point.”

Another notable game of Williams’ came in the season opener, as mentioned earlier, where he recorded 21 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.

Allen, Roberts and Williams have showcased exceptional talent this season, and at least two of the three are likely to appear on the All-Conference rosters at the end of the season.

With the three playing at a high level, the sky is the limit on what Georgia State can accomplish in the Conference tournament, which begins on Friday.