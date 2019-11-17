Colin Kaepernick’s NFL workout at a glance. What did we learn?

Saturday was an interesting day for those following Colin Kaepernick’s scheduled NFL workout. The quarterback, who has not played an NFL snap since the 2016 season, and his team changed the event’s location on short notice from the Falcons’ training facility in Flowery Branch to Charles Drew High School in Riverdale, opening the doors for media to attend en masse, something with which the NFL was not pleased.

“We are disappointed that Colin did not appear for his workout,” the NFL stated in a press release. “Today’s session was designed to give Colin what he has consistently said he wants — an opportunity to show his football readiness and desire to return to the NFL.”

For Kaepernick and his team, the change of location was simply for transparency. The arranged workout at Flowery Branch was a private one, in which no media would have been able to attend.

“Let me start by saying, I appreciate y’all coming out,” Kaepernick said in a statement following his workout. “Our biggest thing with everything today is making sure we had transparency with what went on. We weren’t getting that elsewhere, so we came out here.”

So, how did the quarterback look?

The arm strength was fantastic, as Kaepernick slung the ball around with confidence with a cheering crowd behind his back outside of the field’s fence.

The quarterback mixed in a range of different routes, as he looked to prove not only his throwing prowess but mobility as well. He consistently hit his spots and made the jobs of his receivers look easy. Whatever your opinion is regarding the intensity of the workout, Kaepernick certainly looked to be in good shape.

As the evening progressed, Kaepernick began to deliver some bombs downfield, as he proved his capability to connect on deeper routes.

With a handful of team present, including the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and Washington Redskins, Kaepernick will be hoping to receive a call and get the chance to write a new chapter in the league he once called home.

“We’re ready to play,” Kaepernick said. “I’ll interview with any team at any time.”

It is no secret that there are a number of teams in the NFL that could certainly use some help in the quarterback department (let’s just say Oakland is one that comes to mind). Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to the 2012 Super Bowl, certainly has the experience. But will a team be willing to make the call?

“The ball’s in [the NFL’s] court now,” Kaepernick said. “We’re ready to go.”