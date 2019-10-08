Career Services to the rescue

High school graduation marks the end of an era and the beginning of another. For some people, they jump right into the workforce, while for others, it marks the beginning of another two or more years of intense studying just to earn that piece of paper that secures the bag.

With this comes immense pressure to decide on what career path one wants to follow. Ranging from some of the glamorous career paths, such as medicine and I.T., to some “unrecognized” career paths, such as art, students are forced to choose between passions of interest and money.

People in society, for example parents, tend to feel compelled to impose their opinions on young people who end up choosing careers based on what they were told and not what they like, leading to either a miserable future or a surprisingly happy outcome.

To avoid such incidents, colleges incorporate career services in their student resource centers. For instance, each Georgia State campus have a career center in their respective campus to make it accessible to all of its students.

With their open-door policy, it makes it easier for students to get help when the need arises in between their busy schedules. Many students, however, are unaware of this resource.

I remember walking into the office of my career advisor about a month ago feeling confused. I did not know what to expect. Would they judge me for joining college without knowing what I want out of it? How much help could they possibly give me? What exactly do they do?

These were some of the questions rushing through my mind as I approached her door and apparently, according to a recent Gallup poll, a lot of students have asked similar questions.

Surprisingly, my advisor exceeded my expectations. After having me answer a couple of general online questions, she walked me through my results, which eventually narrowed down my choices and helped me settle on one major.

Among the things she walked me through was Handshake, an application Georgia State uses to connect students to potential employers. Through this app, one can set up a profile for themselves that markets their skills to the outside world-leading employers to them.

With experience gained from getting employed by any of these companies, students can build their resumes, with which their schools’ Career Services also helps, which comes in handy after graduation. These internships have the potential to turn into long-term employment opportunities.

Career Services often holds career fairs around campus, allowing students to meet with employers and helping them understand what exactly is required in the workforce. From dress code to required skills, they will be equipped with the knowledge and experience that will significantly aid them in interviewing for jobs later in life.

My experience with Career Services opened my eyes to a lot of opportunities that I would have probably missed if not for the initiative I took. It makes college feel a tad bit easier knowing that other than my degree, I know what employers are looking for in prospective employees.