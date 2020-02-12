Candidates are announced and the SGA election season begins

Today, students got a look into who could be representing them in the upcoming 2020-21 school year as the Student Government Association election for the 91st administration is now underway.

While some positions will be highly competitive, others were nearly decided today. For several positions only the exact number of applicants required, or less, applied meaning some positions will be filled by the applicants — barring they meet all qualifications — and others will be left vacant going into the new administration.

The candidates must meet all of the following requirements to be listed on the ballot or to be declared the de-facto winner when the official announcement is published after the election.

Requirements:

Meet academic eligibility requirements for their specific position

Meet the disciplinary “good standing” rule per the Code of Conduct

Attend one of the mandatory orientation sessions that will occur next week on the Atlanta campus or for Perimeter students via iCollege (Feb. 10-14)

Not incur too many election violations that would disqualify them from eligibility per the SGA Bylaws

For Atlanta candidates, attend either the Senator Mix & Mingle on Monday, March 2 and the executive debates on Tuesday, March 3, depending on what position they are running for unless they have a documented valid excuse

For Presidential candidates, participate in the Presidential Debate on Tuesday, March 3 unless they have a documented valid excuse

The election will be held all day online through PIN from March 10-12. But students can also look forward to The Signal’s annual SGA debate in Speakers Auditorium in Student Center East and the annual SGA issue on stands — both taking place on March 3. And between then, check-in on The Signal’s website for the most current updates throughout the season.

Provided by SGA, take a look at the 91st administration organization chart below:

THE CANDIDATES

The following positions have received applicants. Below are those students who are running for SGA offices.

President

University-Wide: Carlos Porter, Nahom Taye, Kaelen Thomas, Nigel Walton

EVP

Atlanta: Spencer DeHart, Takia Tinsley

Alpharetta: Cole Greenwood

Clarkston: Kyle Kath

Decatur : Mariya Cummings

Dunwoody : Michelle Martinez

Speaker

Atlanta: Audrey Abraham, Brianna Bailey, Nia Cole, Peter Minetos

Decatur : Dominique Whitehurst

Atlanta Senators

Andrew Young School of Policy Studies: Sarah Sepanik, Hermela Assefa, Jake Conner, Chinelo Moneke Byrdine F. Lewis College of Nursing & Health Professions: Cody Thomas College of Arts & Sciences: Saadh Ahmed, Mario Calcagno, Asheligh Cochran, Matthew Daniel, Shelby Horton, Ndubuisi Onwumere, Morgan Ward J. Mack Robinson College of Business: Matthew Adjin-Tettey, Sirrus Darr, John Le, Enrique Pujals, Sarah Saied, Benjamin Teman



College of Education and Human Development: Mackenzie Minter

School of Public Health: Hewitt Mesfin

Perimeter Senators