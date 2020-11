BREAKING: Rajon Rondo agrees to two-year, $15 million contract with Hawks

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks have signed Rajon Rondo to a two-year contract worth $15 million.

For Rondo, the opportunity to play behind Trae Young allows him to share his experience and provide a veteran presence at the point guard position.

Coming off his second career NBA championship, Rondo brings both pedigree and experience to a team that is hungry for the playoffs. The 14-year vet also played some of his best basketball in the NBA Bubble alongside all-NBA superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

During the Los Angeles Lakers championship run this season, Rondo averaged 8.9 pts and 6.6 assists. Rondo’s gritty playstyle will certainly help Young grow into a potential championship-caliber leader. His leadership will be monumental for the young all-star going forward.