BREAKING: Rajon Rondo agrees to two-year, $15 million contract with Hawks

According to ESPNâ€™s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Atlanta Hawks have signed Rajon Rondo to a two-year contract worth $15 million.

For Rondo, the opportunity to play behind Trae Young allows him to share his experience and provide a veteran presence at the point guard position.

Coming off his second career NBA championship, Rondo brings both pedigree and experience to a team that is hungry for the playoffs. The 14-year vet also played some of his best basketball in the NBA Bubble alongside all-NBA superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.Â

During the Los Angeles Lakers championship run this season, Rondo averaged 8.9 pts and 6.6 assists. Rondoâ€™s gritty playstyle will certainly help Young grow into a potential championship-caliber leader. His leadership will be monumental for the young all-star going forward.