Breaking News: Atlanta United FC striker Josef Martinez tears ACL

Atlanta United has announced that star forward Josef Martinez has torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in the teams 2-1 win over Nashville SC Saturday night.

Martinez, who suffered the injury midway through the second half, was the catalyst for the team’s Eastern Conference Championship run last season. Head Coach Frank de Boer gave few details following the game on Saturday but did mention that the injury did not look good for Martinez who initially attempted to walk off the field before being helped off in a stretcher.

Atlanta United will return to action in their home opener on March 7.