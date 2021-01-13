Breaking: NBA postpones Hawks-Suns game

The Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns have postponed their Wednesday night game.

The decision comes two days after the Suns’ 128-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday.

“Because of ongoing tracing within the Suns, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with tonight’s game against the Hawks,” the league said in its press release.

The Hawks last played Monday night, a 112-94 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Atlanta’s 5-5 record is fifth-best in the Eastern Conference, while the Suns, at 7-3, rank third in the Western Conference.

Atlanta travels to Salt Lake City on Friday to face the Utah Jazz.