Breaking: Major League Baseball will move 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta following new Georgia voting laws

Major League Baseball announced its decision to remove the All-Star Game from Atlanta following the new Georgia voting laws passed, Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a press release Friday afternoon.

“Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their view,” Manfred wrote.

Last week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that includes restrictions on mail-in voting and more extensive legislative control over state-wide elections. The bill, which protestors outside of the Georgia Capitol called “Jim Crow 2.0” on March 25, prohibits food and water distribution for voters waiting in line.

Sources told ESPN that the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles would not replace this year’s event. Instead, the league is “finalizing a new host city and details about these events will be announced shortly.”

Atlanta would have hosted the annual summer for the third time, previously in 1972 and 2000.