Breaking: Kelly Loeffler sells the Atlanta Dream

Kelly Loeffler has sold the Atlanta Dream to a three-person investment group, including former Dream player Renee Montgomery, sources tell Shams Charania.

Ever since the former Georgia Senator denounced the WNBA’s stance on Black Lives Matter last summer, players from multiple leagues pressured her to sell the franchise.

The WNBA and NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved the sale of the franchise.

“May it send a strong reminder that the players of the W are bigger than basketball and that together they stand for equity, justice, diversity, inclusion fairness and respect,” the WNBPA said in a statement.

Joining Montgomery are Suzanne Abair and Larry Gottesdiener. Montgomery played for the Dream for over a decade and recently retired to become a social justice advocate.

High-profile athletes such as LeBron James and Mookie Betts have previously expressed interest in buying the team.

During the Georgia senate runoffs, Dream players publicly voiced their opposition to Loeffler, endorsing her opponent Raphael Warnock.