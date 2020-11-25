BREAKING: Hawks, Bogdanovic agree to four-year, $72 million contract

The Atlanta Hawks signed Bogdan Bogdanovic to a four-year, $72 million offer sheet on Sunday, and the Sacramento Kings declined to match the offer, which expired at midnight on Tuesday.Â

Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists while also shooting the three at a 37% clip last season. He will have plenty of opportunities to flourish in this offense alongside another great shooter in Trae Young.Â

Coming off an exceptional year in Sacramento, Bogdanovicâ€™s signing completely retools the backcourt, adding a solidified starter at the shooting guard spot. The Hawks finished dead last in three-point field goal percentage last season.Â

Some questions surrounded the Hawks and how they would shape the roster heading into the new season. A week after the NBA Draft, and just days into free agency, general manager Travis Schlenk has answered the bell with valuable acquisitions in Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and now Bogdanovic.