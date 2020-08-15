Breaking: Georgia State Panthers home opener vs Murray State Racers canceled

Following the Ohio Valley Conferenceâ€™s decision to postpone all fall sports competitions, Georgia State will not be opening their season on Sep. 3 against Murray State.Â

For the Panthers, it would have been the first game in Center Parc Stadium.

Georgia State will play 10 games, featuring a pair of nationally televised conference games on ESPNU: Arkansas State (Oct. 15) and Coastal Carolina (Oct. 29).

The Sun Belt Conferenceâ€™s schedule still remains intact, with conference games still set to go. Schools are playing an eight-game conference schedule, along with up to four non-conference games.

For Georgia Stateâ€™s opener in a unique setting, they will welcome the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns to Atlanta on Sept. 19. As of now, fans will still be able to attend games, according to their press release from July 13.

Visit GeorgiaStateSports.com for updates on Georgia State’s 2020 football schedule along with your favorite Panthers teams. Sun Belt Conference schools are playing an eight-game conference schedule, along with up to four non-conference games.