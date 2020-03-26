Breaking: Georgia State adds another star transfer in grad transfer kicker Noel Ruiz

Former North Carolina A&T Aggies kicker Noel Ruiz has announced that he is committing to Georgia State for the 2020-21 season.Â

Georgia State desperately needed a kicker following the departure of star senior Brandon Wright in 2019.Â Â

Ruiz had a stellar 2019 season, ranking as one of the top kickers in the Football Championship Subdivision. He connected on 85% of his field goal attempts last season. Ruiz also received Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference first-team all-conference honors.

While the addition of a kicker might not seem like much, it will only continue to aid Georgia Stateâ€™s offense, which was one of the best in the Sun Belt Conference last season. The addition of an experienced kicker of Ruizâ€™s caliber helps in the experience department and bodes well for special teams.

The Panthers will begin the season against the Murray State Racers at Georgia State Stadium on Saturday, Sep. 5.Â