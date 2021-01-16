Breaking: Falcons, Arthur Smith reach a deal on head coaching position

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith per NFL insider Adam Schefter. With the move, the Falcons end a 12-year streak of defensive-minded head coaches.Â

Smith takes over a Falcons team that finished 4-12 this season under Dan Quinn and his interim replacement, Raheem Morris. The hiring of Smith will also highlight the shift to an offensive-minded head coach rather than a defensive one.Â

Smith will be the first offensive-minded coach since the team hired Bobby Petrino in 2007. Team owner Arthur Blank has promised to give the new regime full leeway on franchise-related decisions, including Matt Ryan and Julio Jonesâ€™ futures.

Smith worked his way up from defensive quality coach to the Titans offensive coordinator from 2011 to 2019 and has revamped the team. After the Titans brought in Ryan Tannehill from the Miami Dolphins, he created the best Titans offense in 16 years.Â Â

With the hiring also comes the change in coordinator positions. Itâ€™s not known who Smith will add to his coaching staff. The Falcons now enter a new era, and Smith highlights a sense of urgency for the franchise to return to their mid-2010s winning days.Â

Atlanta now looks to instill a new philosophy in its offense going forward with Arthur Smith. The Titans under Smith emphasized the run with Derrick Henry as the lead running back. With a deep running back class led by Najee Harris, look for Smith to take a back and maybe early as the second round in Aprilâ€™s NFL Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons have the fourth overall pick in the draft, and they will also look to hire their new general manager in the coming weeks.