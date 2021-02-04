Breaking: Atlanta to host NBA All-Star game March 7th

According to The Athleticâ€™s Shams Charania, the NBA and its Players Association have reached an agreement to hold the 2021 NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Following much speculation on whether an All-Star game would happen in 2021, the league will push it back to March 7, Charania reported.

It will be Atlantaâ€™s second time hosting the All-Star Game, with the other coming back in 2003. The NBA aims for a single-night event that will include the three-point contest, skills competition and the actual game, encapsulating two nights of events into one.Â

Other details in discussions include using funds from the game to support historically Black colleges and universities. Voting for the All-Star game has already begun, and the Atlanta Hawks starsâ€™ have an opportunity to play for their home crowd and showcase their talent to a league-wide audience.Â

The MLB All-Star Game later this year will happen in Atlanta as well. Voting for the NBA-All Star Game continues through Feb. 16, and fansâ€™ votes count for 50% of the final tally.