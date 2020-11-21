BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks sign Danilo Gallinari

According to ESPNâ€™s Adrian Wojnarowski, Danilo Gallinari is officially an Atlanta Hawk after signing a three-year $61.5 million deal with the franchise.Â

Gallinari averaged 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds with the Oklahoma City Thunder last year.

Atlanta came into free agency looking to bolster up the roster and get Trae Young some help, especially with a veteran presence. They did just that by signing the 32-year-old sharpshooter.Â

Gallinari adds exceptional all-around shooting and veteran presence. He is a proven scorer at the forward position, something the franchise lacked for the last couple of seasons.Â

Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter both started games as rookies, with 62 and 34, respectively. Gallinari's signing as a stretch-four offers a unique option for the team that just drafted Onyeka Onkongwu in Wednesday's NBA Draft.