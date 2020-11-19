BREAKING: Atlanta Hawks select Onyeka Okongwu 2020 NBA Draft

With the sixth overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks selected Onyeka Okngwu.Â

In 28 games with Southern California, the All-Pac 12 Conference first-team player averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks.

Standing at six feet and nine inches tall, the former Trojan brings supreme athleticism to an already young and talented frontcourt in Atlanta. The Hawks acquired Clint Capela from the Houston Rockets in February to pair with John Collins at power forward and center.

Okongwu will have the opportunity to come into a situation with All-Star sharpshooter Trae Young, one of the leagueâ€™s prolific young players, and blend with a young core in Atlanta.

A virtual media press conference will come on Friday, where the team will formally introduce the 19-year old.