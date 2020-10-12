Breaking: Atlanta Falcons fire Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff

After five seasons in Atlanta, the Atlanta Falcons relieved head coach Dan Quinn of his duties Sunday night, according to The Athleticâ€™s Jeff Schultz.

The highlights of the Falcons throughout Quinnâ€™s tenure are slim. The team won the NFC South division title in 2016 and made it to their first Super Bowl in 18 years only to blow a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots during the infamous 34-28 overtime win.

Quinn was brought to Atlanta to bring the Seattle Seahawks defense to Atlanta and failed to do so.Â

After starting 1-7 last season, Quinn saved his job with a 6-2 finish where his Falcons upset the Saints and 49ers. However, the risk of retaining Quinn proved to be a mistake by owner Arthur Blank. In his five seasons, Quinn only had two winning ones and lacked consistency in all except 2016.Â

Losing 23-16 at home to an average Panthers team on Sunday was the final straw as the Falcons fell to 0-5 on the season, their worst start since 1997. Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones have started their career declines.

Blank also relieved general manager Thomas Dimitroff of his duties.

Many will remember Quinnâ€™s time for the franchiseâ€™s highest highs, but their lowest lows. The franchise reached its second Super Bowl off a record-breaking offense and an MVP quarterback. However, after starting 0-5 this season and starting down salary cap hell, it was time for a change.Â

As the Falcons play out the rest of the season, other big decisions loom large over the team, and the future remains in question. Quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones have started their career declines.