Beyond the New Year’s Buzz

The start of a new year and the ushering in of new beginnings can be motivating and sometimes intimidating. For university students, the transition into January can feel like a natural turning point and an opportunity to reassess academic and personal ambitions, while balancing the demands of campus life. New Year’s resolutions can offer a sense of direction amidst the chaos but, as many students know, these goals don’t always stick. Turning well-intentioned resolutions into lasting habits can be challenging, and it’s important to remember that a successful year begins with more than just a resolution; it starts with a plan.

For many of us, the new year is synonymous with a clean slate.

“The new year to me is all about restoring yourself,” said Leona Guthrie, a first-year graduate student. “It’s an opportunity to reflect on the past year, learn from it and set new intentions for the future.”

Whether focusing on academic achievements, personal growth or cultivating a better school-life balance, resolutions serve as a compass for navigating the year ahead.

“My New Year’s resolution is to get out of my shell more because I’m typically a homebody,” Guthrie said.

Common resolutions among students often revolve around academics, health and time management. Goals like improving GPA, sticking to a regular workout routine and overcoming procrastination are all common, and they reflect the challenges many face as they balance coursework, extracurriculars and social commitments.

“Academically, I would love to pass this semester with all A’s and B’s,” Ashley LaCroix, a junior majoring in journalism, said. “I would just like to make strides to better myself, like going to the gym, drinking more water and saving my money.”

The reality for many is that this early momentum can quickly slip away.

“I think the anticipation surrounding a new year and the illusion of being able to start from scratch is exciting and lights a temporary fire within you,” said Sydney Tyler, a second-year graduate student studying English. “The reality is though, it takes serious discipline to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions that goes beyond just saying you’re going to make drastic lifestyle changes.”

So why do resolutions often fail? Research shows that many goals are simply too vague or unrealistic to stick to. When resolutions are too broad, like “be healthier” or “study more,” it’s hard to measure progress and maintain motivation. Additionally, the pressures of student life, such as tight deadlines, exams and social events, often derail even the most well-meaning resolutions.

The key to following through with New Year’s resolutions lies in setting clear, manageable goals and creating a plan to achieve them. Setting SMART goals is an effective way to do this. By breaking resolutions down into specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound goals, it becomes easier to track progress and stay motivated. For example, instead of saying “I want to be healthier,” set a goal like “I will exercise for 30 minutes, three times a week.”

Long lists of ambitious goals can be overwhelming and difficult to keep track of. Focus on one or two key areas and build from there. For goals like improving grades, start by committing to study for 30 minutes each day, then gradually increase as the year progresses. Use tools like planners, apps or journals to track this progress. Logging workouts, study hours or other resolutions can improve focus and foster a sense of accomplishment. It can also be helpful to find an accountability partner to share goals with. Whether it’s a friend, roommate or study group, having someone to check in with can make reaching those goals easier.

Lastly, understand that setbacks happen. Don’t give up entirely after a missed workout or falling behind on studying. Remember that success doesn’t come from a single resolution but from consistent action and adaptability. Progress is rarely linear, but each step forward, no matter how small, is crucial in reaching goals. The key is to keep moving, even when things don’t go as planned. While tackling the year ahead, trust the process, stay focused and be patient. The results might surprise you!