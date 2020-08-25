Aug. 25: Three Big Things

University

Panthers football losing freshman quarterback for the seasonÂ

Shawn Elliottâ€™s Panthers will enter the 2020 season with one less quarterback after freshman Mikele Colasurdo received upsetting news. The three-star prospect out of Inman, South Carolina announced on his Twitter that he was diagnosed with a heart condition following his infection of the coronavirus.

At 6 feet 3 inches and 210 pounds, Colasurdo makes for an ideal quarterback in the Sun Belt Conference. He looks forward to watching his team compete as he prepares to wait another year for his first snap of college.

State

Atlanta Hawks secure No. 6 pick in 202 NBA Draft

With a plethora of young talent, General Manager Travis Schlenk could find the final piece of the next decade for the Atlanta Hawks come October 16. Former Memphis big man James Wiseman will go in the top three, which will almost certainly include Georgiaâ€™s Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, according to most NBA mock drafts as of Saturday.

But out west, another big man made a name for himself. Ballâ€™s former Chino Hills High School teammate Onyeka Okongwu could be bound for the Hawks. An exceptional defender, Okungwu has the ability to play alongside Collins or Clint Capela.

National

The NBA is letting other leagues know how it is done

The NBA Bubble is doing its job: None of the 341 players have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orlando campus since the last results were announced Aug. 12. Along with the good news, teams have been lighting up the scoreboards and making highlight plays every night. From the Utah Jazzâ€™ Donovan Mitchell to the Boston Celticsâ€™ Jayson Tatum, the young guys are making their presence felt.