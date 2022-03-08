Atlanta’s strange and bizzare museums

While Atlanta is known for fun and exciting tourist attractions such as The World of Coke, the Georgia Aquarium and historic Olympic sites, several spots around Atlanta remain a bit more hidden.

Several strange and bizarre attractions that can be explored throughout the city by tourists, visitors and ATL-iens alike. Here are a few of those places.

Doll’s Head Trail:

One of the most interesting and obscure places to visit around the Atlanta Area is the “Doll’s Head Trail,” located just a few miles outside of downtown Atlanta.

While some may see this area as just a nice place to hike around in nature, upon closer look, they will notice that an assortment of doll’s heads presented by a group of unknown outsiders covers the trail.

While the doll heads are the main attraction of this trail, several other artists have added to the collection of work seen along the route over the years. These art pieces include bottle creations, collages, old, decorated car parts and more.

People can find The Doll’s Head Trail at Constitution Lakes Park, near Moreland Ave and South River Industrial Blvd SE.

Center for Puppetry Arts:

Located in Midtown, Atlanta, the Center for Puppetry Arts is the largest puppetry museum in the US. This museum houses puppets from popular movies and TV shows such as The Muppets, Sesame Street, Labyrinth and several more.

The museum is an interactive experience for its visitors, teaching the history of puppetry for those interested. Housed in the museum are legendary figures such as Miss Piggy, Kermit and lots of other familiar faces in pop culture.

Apart from the actual puppets, there are several movies to watch about puppetry, tutorials on how to make puppets and information on the history of puppetry.

People can find The Center for Puppetry Arts can be found in Midtown near Spring and 18th Str.

Waffle House Museum:

Waffle House, the classic southern restaurant founded in Georgia, has a museum located outside of Atlanta in Decatur.

The Waffle House Museum is located where the restaurant founders Joe Rogers and Tom Forkner opened the first Waffle House back in 1955.

Inside the museum, visitors can find several types of Waffle House paraphernalia along with more than 60 years of waffle house artifacts.

The museum is located at 27199 East College Ave, Decatur, Georgia.

The Trap Music Museum:

Atlanta is well known for its rap and hip-hop scene, with several of the world’s most influential rappers coming from the city. In honor of some of these famous rappers and artists, the Trap Music Museum opened in Atlanta.

Inside the museum, visitors can learn about famous rappers, enjoy a drink or two or even participate in an escape room.

The museum is located at 630 Travis St NW in Downtown Atlanta.