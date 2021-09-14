Atlanta’s greatest athletes embody success

Atlanta has been hosting professional sports since the mid-1960s when the Braves relocated to the city. With the introduction of a professional baseball team came two more additions to the upper echelon of the sporting, including the Falcons and the Hawks later that decade.

Throughout its 45-years in professional sports, Atlanta has given the world plenty of all-time great athletes. The city of Atlanta has had at least four professional teams competing in different sports for most of the 21st century.

Along with various franchises come athletes who touch the hearts of fans. They make it about more than just a game. Legends of the past, present and future each give their generation moments to replay for the next few years.

Let’s reflect on the athletes who shaped their sport and recognize those who carry on their legacies as Atlanta’s finest.

Legends of the Past

Hank Aaron

Aaron, a 25-time MLB All-Star selection, is best known for breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record of 755. He is one of only two players to hit 30 or more home runs in a season on at least 15 different occasions.

Aaron collected several accolades that cement him as an all-time great in baseball, along with the home run record.

He won the National League MVP in 1957 before winning the World Series. The former home run king also followed up his MVP year with three straight seasons as a gold glove recipient, is a two-time National League batting twice, led the NL home run leader and led the NL in RBI four times.

Above all, Aaron competed at a time where few Black athletes garnered fair treatment for their performances. Before breaking Ruth’s home run record, fans regularly sent him hate mail, including death threats.

Dominique Wilkins

Coined the Human Highlight Film, Wilkins will always be known as one of the best dunkers in NBA history. But he was more than just a dunker: Wilkins was a gifted scorer throughout his NBA career.

A nine-time NBA All-Star with the Atlanta Hawks, Wilkins was also a seven-time All-NBA selection. He led the league in scoring during the 1986 season and is one of just eight players in NBA history to average at least 25 points per game for ten consecutive seasons.

He also competed in some of the most legendary dunk contests, where he was a two-time champion.

“I’ve never seen a guy get that short-sticked on everything as far as being a superstar,” former Hawks point guard and slam dunk champion Spud Webb said on his former teammate. “He led the league in scoring. [The] teams won 50 games, he rebounds, he scores at will.”

Tom Glavine

Glavine’s most significant accomplishment as a Brave led them to the city’s only major four professional sports title with a World Series victory in 1995, where he was also named World Series MVP.

Glavine was selected to All-Star games in 15 seasons with the Atlanta Braves and won two NL Cy Young awards in 1991 and 1998. He also led the National League in wins five times. As a hitter, Glavine won four the Silver Slugger Award four times.

“And the thing was that in all those years, hitters never quite caught up to [Glavine]. They never quite figured him out,” NBA Sports’ Joe Posarnski said. “They didn’t understand that, just like in the Princess Bride, there was nothing to figure out, that they had no chance to win the battle of wits.”

Current Legends

Julio Jones

In nine years with the Atlanta Falcons, Jones went to seven Pro Bowls and received All-Pro honors. He led the NFL in receiving yards three straight seasons from 2015-17. During the 2018 season, Jones became the fastest player to reach 10,000 reeving yards (104 games). During the Falcons’ 2016 NFC champion season, Jones was a catalyst for Atlanta’s offense, leading the team in receiving yards, targets, and yards per catch.

Freddie Freeman

In the second round of the 2007 MLB draft, the Braves drafted Freeman. Though they would not call him for another three years, he has cemented his place in Atlanta’s sporting history. The reigning National League MVP is a five-time All-Star.

However, he’s done much more than just have one solid season. Freeman’s amassed numerous awards, including a 2018 Gold Glove and back-to-back Silver Slugger over the last two years. With him in his prime, that trophy collection doesn’t seem to be shutting down anytime soon.

Potential Legends

Trae Young

In just three seasons, the Hawks All-Star has already transformed the franchise into a team with championship aspirations. Young averaged 29 and 10 assists per game during Atlanta’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals, including 32 points and ten assists in his playoff debut.

His villain moniker during the first-round series against the New York Knicks has made him iconic. Moreover, his swagger on the court solidified the city’s belief in his abilities and made for what could turn into a fun and long-lasting career for Young.

Josef Martinez

Martinez began playing for Atlanta United in 2017, scoring the first hat-trick in the franchise’s history. In 2018, he attained his fifth MLS hat trick, becoming the fastest player in league history before ultimately breaking the record later that season.

To put Martinez’s otherworldly ability to score into perspective, in 103 games, he’s scored 90 goals. Putting the ball through the net has become second nature for him.

Atlanta’s storied sports history shows the diversity the city has to offer. Hosting some of the greatest athletes in the world with three to four pro teams allows fans to emotionally and physically invest themselves in these teams and athletes who provide us with entertainment doing what they love.