Atlanta’s 13th Annual Chastain Arts Festival

Chastain Park, located in Buckhead, is home to many events throughout the year. November 6th and 7th, the park will be alive with art as about 175 artists gather for one of the nation’s top art shows.

Patrons of the 13th annual Chastain Park Arts and Crafts Festival will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy themselves as the festival has a selection of crafts, an area specified for children, and local food trucks on the scene. The festival heavily emphasizes and supports local Atlanta businesses and creators.

“Visitors will enjoy fine art and crafts, a children’s area, and local food and beverage concessions including gourmet food trucks,” the Chastain Park Arts Festival’s website states.

With the festival basing its activities in Buckhead, several art buyers and art enthusiasts will be attending to buy and gaze at creative and unique art pieces sold by some of Atlanta’s top artists.

The event will display art from artists creating paintings, photographs, jewelry, glass blowers, pottery and much more. There will also be artists creating demonstrations for viewers to enjoy.

Apart from the visual arts, the festival will also be hosting local musicians from around the Atlanta area to keep guests even further entertained. With the type of patrons and visitors in mind, the festival emphasized the light, coffeehouse-style music of the performers.

“Local acoustic musicians will enliven the atmosphere,” Chastain Park Arts Festival’s website states. “With a sensitivity of the environment in mind, we’ll have some great live music performances. Enough to enjoy, but not to compete with the customers.”

The Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces organizes The Christian Park Arts Festival. The organization is famous for hosting several different art festivals. These festivals include Spring Festival on Ponce, Roswell Spring Arts Festival and several others.

Proceeds of the Chastain Park Arts Festival go towards a scholarship fund for local artists.

“Known for starting many of the open-air art and crafts events in the Metro Atlanta community, the Atlanta Foundation for Public Space quickly developed a strong reputation for putting together great art festivals, too,” the Chastain Park Arts Festival website states. “AFFPS events are built by artists, built by the community for the community.”

For those interested in displaying art and performing an acoustic style set within the Atlanta community, the Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces committee is constantly looking for local artists and musicians to participate in their art shows and festivals throughout the year.

The application process for both artists and musicians is listed online on the Chastain Park Arts Festival website. There is a festival held in both fall and spring.