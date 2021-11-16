Atlanta v. Hollywood

A lot has happened in the Atlanta film industry recently, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic has faded. According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), the film and television industry has recorded a blockbuster year forGeorgia.

Despite what the GDEcD has said, Atlanta will never be the “New Hollywood.” Hollywood has had a lot of history with the film industry that goes as far as 1908. Hollywood has a complex history with films, and Atlanta can never compete with Hollywood.

The GDEcD also claimed that during the fiscal year of 2021, the TV and Film industry set a record of $4 billion in direct spending on productions. The reason why the numbers were so high was due to the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

Atlanta definitely has a prosperous film industry , but despite what the GDEcD has said, filmmaking in Atlanta is not the same as it is in Hollywood.

Hollywood is almost always sunny, unlike Atlanta, which has erratic weather. Especially in the summertime, Atlanta’s weather is a gamble.

The difference in weather makes it difficult to predict what days are good for filming. If filmmakers need a scene outside, a day of shooting could be canceled due to the weather. A lot of people claim Atlanta is the new Hollywood without thinking of the differences between the two.

The GDEcD’s report for Georgia should not be viewed as the new standard. . Atlanta is not Hollywood, and saying otherwise can confuse aspiring filmmakers who want to break into the industry. .

The film industry opportunities are not the same in Atlanta as the opportunities in Hollywood are. When you start looking up ways to get started in the film industry, there are not many options in Atlanta compared to Hollywood.

Sure, we have internships, but what is the use of the internships when you have to wait a year to get started in it.

The opportunities here are usually just working in movie theaters, or if you are lucky, you get to be a security for the set. It is difficult to find opportunities for those who want to get into the industry.

Getting into the entertainment industry is not an easy task. Still, there are more in Hollywood than in Atlanta.

Atlanta’s film and TV industry are increasing over the years, and it is certainly making a huge come-back after its hiatus. It would be fun to see what they accomplish in 2022 if they made a record in 2021.