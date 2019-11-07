Atlanta Hawks struggle, fall 113-93 to the Chicago Bulls: Here is how it happened

That was a rough one. Do we even need to talk about it?

The Chicago Bulls (3-6) shut the Hawks down and got themselves back in the win column Wednesday night, winning 113-93.

For the Bulls, six players finished the game with 10 or more points. TomÃ¡Å¡ SatoranskÃ½ led the way, as he scored 27 points and flirted with a triple-double, recording seven assists and eight rebounds. The Czech international put together a rare offensive masterclass.

The Bulls beat the buzzer twice in the contest. SatoranskÃ½ drained a corner 3-pointer at the end of the first half and Ryan Arcidiacono followed suit, hitting a 2-pointer at the end of the third quarter.

Along with Coby White, who scored 10 points off the bench, the former Villanova star gave head coach Jim Boylen solid minutes off the bench.

Letâ€™s start with the few positives.

Jabari Parker had another strong showing, as the forward continues to prove his worth to the team. He finished with 18 points and five rebounds. The loss of John Collins will be tough to handle, but Parkerâ€™s recent performances are hopefully a sign of more to come.

A circus performance from the free throw line, courtesy of Thaddeus Young, drew the loudest cheer of the evening. The forwardâ€™s airball on the first attempt really seemed to amuse those inside State Farm Arena, who had very little to cheer about throughout the contest.

And a fan came agonizingly close to knocking down a halfcourt shot for $10,000, but fell just short, as his effort bounced off the front rim and out. Hey, it was fun to watch, but rather summed up the evening.

Time to get critical for a minute. Turnovers killed Lloyd Pierceâ€™s men. The Hawks finished with 24 on the night and never found a rhythm on offense.

On the offensive side, rookies Cam Reddish and Deâ€™Andre Hunter took a major step back after their impressive performances Tuesday night. Trae Young also struggled heavily, as he finished with only nine points of his own.

After SatoranskÃ½ threw down a powerful one-handed jam with about 7 minutes left to go in the contest, the crowd had seen enough, and began to clear out of the arena.

It was an ugly one. The Hawks take on the Sacramento Kings Friday night, before heading out to Portland on Nov. 10 to begin their west coast road trip.

