Allison Johnson stands out in Georgia State victory over South Carolina State

Trying to end a four-game losing streak, the Georgia State women’s basketball team hosted the South Carolina State Bulldogs Saturday afternoon. The team fought hard and earned the victory, topping the Bulldogs 77-52 at the GSU Sports Arena.

In the beginning of the game, Georgia State, both teams came out slow. By the end of the first quarter, the score stood at 13-9 in favor of Gene Hill’s ladies.

Although Georgia State committed a high number of fouls, but they did play a good game overall. In watching the game, two players stood out: Allison Johnson and Jada Lewis.

Both of the ladies scored some clutch points.

Allison Johnson

Johnson is a graduate student, playing primarily as a forward. Johnson, who won the 2018-19 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year Award and represented the Panthers in the 2018-19 Third Team All-Sun Belt squad, finished with 14 points.

Speaking after the game, Johnson said she had confidence in her team every time they take the court. She felt the energy in the pre-game shoot around was much better.

“We had way more energy than any shoot around we had before,” she said. “So, I thought we were prepared when we came out.”

Johnson flashed her quality throughout the contest. At one point, the forward broke a full-court press on her own and finished on the other end. The layup culminated a perfect coast-to-coast score.

Although the team has not enjoyed the best start to the season, Johnson preached the importance of confidence.

“You can’t put your head down,” she said. “I talk to my teammates about it all the time … The season has 30+ games. Just because we lost six or seven doesn’t mean we are going to lose the next 23.”

Alongside Johnson, Lewis also strung together a good game. She finished with 11 points in 27 minutes. Johnson praised her teammate’s performance.

“Jada is a great, great, great player and a great shooter,” Johnson said. “I am used to seeing Jada score 20+ all the time, so that’s what I expect from her. Today, she had a good game [and] is getting back into it.”