Breaking: Georgia State among beach volleyball programs heading to Conference USA

Conference USA announced Tuesday that Georgia State will be one of the first members to join the conferenceâ€™s brand new sponsored sport, beach volleyball, for the upcoming season. The league will consist of seven schools: Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Southern Miss, Alabama at Birmingham, Coastal Carolina, Louisiana Monroe and Georgia State. The Sandy Panthers will see many familiar faces, with six of the new members previously being a part of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA).Â

The two conferences will still work together to host the 2022 C-USA Beach Volleyball Championships April 28-30 in Huntsville, Ala.Â

The creation of beach volleyball in Conference USA is designed to help further grow the sport collegiately and offer athletes more opportunity to compete.Â