Student voting on SGA constitutional referendum closes today

Ahead of the Student Government Association election, voting began yesterday for all students to provide feedback on the constitutional referendum. The poll asks students five questions regarding the changes. The issues must be resolved before SGA can continue with elections to represent students for the 2021-22 school year.

The first issue is regarding a recent amendment to the SGA constitution that would allow all Georgia State students to gain membership to SGA, regardless of whether they paid student activity fees. If more than 51% of students support the amendment, it goes into effect immediately.

The second question asks students if SGA should relocate “Article 5 –Legislative Branch, Section 5.1” from its constitution into the SGA bylaws. The relocation would mean that SGA would not have to call a university-wide referendum whenever there is a structural change in the legislative branch.

The third question asks students if SGA should relocate “Article 6 – Executive Branch” from its constitution into the SGA bylaws. Like Article 5, the relocation would make calling a university-wide referendum unnecessary whenever there is a structural change in the executive branch.

Questions four and five concern wording changes in the SGA Constitution, which the student body must approve.

Part one of question four asks if they should change the wording of Article 9 – Constitutional Review, Section 9.1 Amendments, Section A. It would take “Campus” out of “A two-thirds (2/3) affirmative vote of a Campus Senate.”

Part two of question four asks if they should change the wording of Article 9 – Constitutional Review, Section 9.1 Amendments, Section C, subsection b, taking “spring semester” out of “After passage by the University-Wide Senate, the text of the proposed changes and the original text shall be published on the spring semester ballot.”

Part one of question five asks if they should change the wording of Article 13 – Advisors, Section A:

“Shall be appointed by the Vice President for Student Affairs and serve as an advisor to their campus’ SGA.”

It would change from “Vice President for Student Affairs” to “Vice President for Student Engagement and Programs.”

Part two of question five asks if they should change the wording of Article 13 – Advisors, Section E:

“Shall process all expenditures approved by the Campus Senates and signed by the Finance Directors in a timely manner.”

It would take out “Campus” and change “Finance Directors” to a singular “Finance Director.”

Voting will stay open on PIN until midnight tonight, and all fee-paying students are eligible to vote.