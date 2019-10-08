30-minute Chicken, Rice and vegetable meal-prep

During a busy day, it usually seems easier to just buy lunch than to cook something, but this can easily be fixed by preparing all meals on Sunday to have them ready to grab and go throughout the week. This can reduce the amount of money spent on groceries and eating out all by sacrificing thirty minutes a week. To further reduce the time spent cooking, make sure to complete all preparations before beginning to cook. This will allow you to just monitor the food while it cooks. At this rate, the whole process can take less than thirty minutes of cooking to meal prep for the week. To mix it up a bit, you can add variety by cooking rice and quinoa.



Cook time: 20 minutesÂ

Total time: 30 minutesÂ Â

Yields: 4-6 meals

Ingredients:

1 Â½ cups of jasmine rice

2 Â¾ cups of water, more if necessary

2 pounds of boneless chicken breasts

Goya chicken seasoning (or usual seasoning spices)Â

2 teaspoons of olive oil

2 medium broccoli bunchesÂ

8 whole carrots or 2 cups of baby carrotsÂ

Steps: