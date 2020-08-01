July 31: News Briefs & Crime Blotter

NEWS BRIEFS

LOCAL

Shootings break out on the Fourth of July weekend

On the weekend of July 4, there were a total of 11 shootings that left five people dead and 31 people injured. One of the victims identified was 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. She was shot and killed near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed in June. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms held a news conference the day after the incident, and within an hour of the conference, “Atlanta police officers were called to [another] deadly triple shooting on Pryor Road.”

NATIONAL

Center for Disease Control changes COVID-19 guidelines

On July 17, the CDC updated its transmission-based precautions. Though there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases, patients with any symptoms of the virus have to self isolate for 10 days rather than the original 14 days. The CDC also announced that a test-based strategy is no longer recommended to determine when someone should end their transmission-based precautions.

INTERNATIONAL

The Artsakh conflict continues

In 1921, former leader of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin redrew the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics’ map and arbitrarily gave Azerbaijan the land of Artsakh. Artsakh, however, is Armenian land. Armenia attempted to regain control of The Republic of Artsakh when war broke out. In 1994, Russia initiated a cease-fire that was maintained until the Four-Day War in 2016. On July 12 of this year, Azerbaijan used the pandemic to its advantage and bombed the vulnerable Armenian village of Tavush. Azerbaijan and Turkey pledge to continue and complete the Armenian Genocide.

CRIME BLOTTER

July 4

This citizen can’t be trusted.

At 8:46 a.m., a Georgia State student was a victim of criminal damage to property at the Citizen Trust Building. The case is still active.

July 13

School isn’t in session yet.

A non-Georgia State offender trespassed Sparks Hall at 8:43 a.m. The case was cleared by exceptional means.

July 18

Why burn a parking garage?

A Georgia State student is a victim of a fire incident that occurred at 9:42 a.m. in the Y Parking Deck. The case is still active.

July 22

The new prohibition: Is it 2020 or the 1920s?

At 4:46 p.m., a non-Georgia State offender was arrested for a drug and liquor law violation.

July 29

Friends that get arrested together, stay together.

Two non-Georgia State offenders were arrested at 3:37 p.m. for liquor law violation charges.