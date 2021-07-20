25th Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash at Center Parc Stadium

The 25th Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash kicked off at Center Parc Stadium last Saturday on July 17, 2021. Businesses such as DLTR, Hennessy, Amerigroup Real Solutions, and the Fulton County Board of health were just some of the companies that helped powered the event. Many of these companies had booths and promotional stands set up throughout the stadium. The event started at 6 pm and did not end until midnight.

As tickets went on sale and as doors opened, fans found themselves located at a new venue. This was the first time in Birthday Bash history that the event was hosted outside. Typically, it is hosted at State Farm Arena. This was the first time Center Parc Stadium hosted Birthday Bash. This was also one of the first events hosted in the stadium since the transition from Georgia State Stadium to Center Parc Stadium.

The lineup consisted of a little over 14 artists. Mooski, Yung Bleu, Latto, Moneybagg Yo, Gucci, and Young Stoner Life Records were just some of the artists who performed some of their top hits. Surprise performances from Fast Life Yungstaz, CeeLo Green, and Rick Ross made an appearance as well. Hot 107. 9 talent hosted the event in between sets. These were just some of the dozens of talents who took the stage last Saturday.

For more information about Hot 107.9 and any of their upcoming events, please visit their website.