Weekly News Briefs: Sept. 19

Local

Alabama pipe leak causes rise in gas prices

An Alpharetta-based company reported a pipeline leak in Alabama, which allegedly lost over 332,000 gallons of oil. Starting Friday, gas prices in the Atlanta area rose 13 cents, after a fuel delivery line from the Texas Gulf Coast to Atlanta was shut down. Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state of emergency for the region. The company, Colonial Pipeline, has begun excavations around the site and workers are trying to fix the leak. According to the AJC, it’s unknown as to how long the leak effects will last.

National

Explosion in the center of Manhattan

On Saturday night, Sept. 18, an explosion rocked the center of Manhattan at 23rd Street and 6th Avenue, leaving no fatalities but injuring 29 people. The explosion followed another suspicious activity during a New York race earlier that morning, which did not injure anyone, as the race started later than scheduled. Officials reported that after the night blast, police found a second explosive device nearby. According to CNN, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that while there are currently no ties to terrorism, the explosion was an “intentional act”. Since then, police have increased their presence in the area for prevention purposes.

Global

Pakistan suicide bomber invaded a mosque

Twenty-four people were killed after an explosion in a Pakistan mosque on Friday. A suicide bomber entered the crowded mosque in an area near the Afghan border during a Muslim festival. While there was no direct link to terrorism, officials are suspecting one of the militant groups in control of tribal areas nearby, according to The Washington Post. Fatalities are predicted to rise, since a lot of the thirty injured victims were taken to the hospital in unstable conditions.